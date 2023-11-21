Horford (rest) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

After playing 22 minutes during Sunday's win over Memphis, Horford took the night off Monday. However, as expected, he'll return to action Wednesday. The Celtics will have everyone available, so Horford should come off the bench. As a reserve this season (nine games), Horford has averaged 5.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.