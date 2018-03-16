Celtics' Al Horford: Will return Friday
Horford (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against Orlando, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
An illness kept Horford out of the last two games, but as his probable status heading into Friday indicated, the expectation was that he'd be back in the lineup agains the Magic. Expect Horford to reclaim the starting center spot, likely pushing Guerschon Yabusele back to the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Listed as probable•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out Wednesday, expected to return Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Ruled out vs. Wiz•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Tentatively questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out with illness Sunday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...