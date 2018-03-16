Celtics' Al Horford: Will return Friday

Horford (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against Orlando, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

An illness kept Horford out of the last two games, but as his probable status heading into Friday indicated, the expectation was that he'd be back in the lineup agains the Magic. Expect Horford to reclaim the starting center spot, likely pushing Guerschon Yabusele back to the bench.

