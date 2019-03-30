Celtics' Al Horford: Will sit Saturday

Horford will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Nets for rest purposes, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Horford will be rested along with Kyrie Irving, as the Celtics are looking to ensure their health with the playoffs approaching. His absence figures to free up extra playing time for Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis. Look for him to return Monday versus the Heat.

