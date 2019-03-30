Celtics' Al Horford: Will sit Saturday
Horford will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Nets for rest purposes, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Horford will be rested along with Kyrie Irving, as the Celtics are looking to ensure their health with the playoffs approaching. His absence figures to free up extra playing time for Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis. Look for him to return Monday versus the Heat.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.