Horford will start Friday's game against the Magic, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Horford will slide into the starting lineup with Jrue Holiday (ankle) unavailable. This will be Horford's fourth start of the year. He averaged 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game across his previous three starts.