Celtics' Al Horford: Will start Sunday

Horford (kneecap) will start in Sunday's game against the Hornets and will be on a minute's restriction, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford will make his return after missing the past seven games, however the Celtics will monitor his minutes. It's unsure what his minute's restriction will be at this point. His return will likely reduce the role of Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.

