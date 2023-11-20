Horford won't play Monday against the Hornets for rest purposes, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford played 22 minutes during Sunday's win over Memphis, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. The veteran will presumably sit out at least one game of most back-to-backs this season, which he also did last year. Derrick White (personal) is also unavailable Monday, so Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Oshae Brissett and Luke Kornet are all candidates for increased roles.