Horford has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic due to lower back stiffness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford is expected to play back-to-back sets when his body allows, but it appears his back doesn't agree with it Saturday. With Horford out, Noah Vonleh and Grant Williams may be the primary candidates for the spot start. Horford's next chance to don the uniform comes Monday versus the Bulls.