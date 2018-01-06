Celtics' Al Horford: Won't play Saturday
Horford (knee) will be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Nets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Horford is experiencing knee soreness coming off the first half of a back-to-back set Friday, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of Saturday's contest. As a result, Aron Baynes will draw the start at center and likely see extra run. Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele could see expanded roles as well.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 30 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Earns double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 33 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Fouls out during ugly loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of triple-double in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...