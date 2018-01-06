Celtics' Al Horford: Won't play Saturday

Horford (knee) will be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Nets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Horford is experiencing knee soreness coming off the first half of a back-to-back set Friday, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of Saturday's contest. As a result, Aron Baynes will draw the start at center and likely see extra run. Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele could see expanded roles as well.

