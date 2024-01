Horford (neck) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

As expected, Horford will take a seat Tuesday after playing 36 minutes as a starter during Monday's win over New Orleans. Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is questionable, while Luke Kornet (hamstring) is doubtful, so Boston's frontcourt may be shorthanded versus Indiana. Horford's next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus the Lakers.