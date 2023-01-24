Horford has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Heat due to low back stiffness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Horford will take the night off after playing 30 minutes during the first half of the Celtics' current back-to-back set Monday. Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (personal) and Jaylen Brown (adductor) are also out, so it's unclear what Boston's starting lineup will look like, though Luke Kornet, Blake Griffin and Grant Williams will presumably be the primary beneficiaries of Horford's absence.