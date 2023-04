Horford has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to low back stiffness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Horford posted 11 points (4-12 FG), eight rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's two-point loss to Philadelphia, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set to manage some back pain. In his absence, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet are candidates for increased roles.