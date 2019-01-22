Celtics' Al Horford: Won't play Wednesday

Horford will be held out of Wednesday's game against Cleveland for rest purposes.

Horford is slated to get the night off with the Cavs coming to town. He'll have a nice little rest period before the Celtics face off against Golden State on Saturday night. Look for Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis to see an uptick in minutes with Horford out of the mix Wednesday.

