Horford won't take the floor in Saturday's game against the Knicks due to back stiffness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford was initially expected to take part in both ends of the back-to-back, but his back has stiffened up overnight and the veteran will take a night off to rest it. Noah Vonleh could be in line for the start in his stead, but Horford's next chance to play arrives Monday against the Grizzlies.