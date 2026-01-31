Williams is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Kings, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Williams received a spot start Wednesday with Neemias Queta out due to an illness, but Queta is back and starting Friday, so Williams will retreat to the second unit. The rookie center has not been a consistent part of the Celtics' rotation this season, so with the Boston bigs healthy, he isn't guaranteed meaningful playing time.