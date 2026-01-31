Williams is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Kings, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Williams was included in the rotation in each of the last five games and started at center in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta while Neemias Queta out due to an illness, but Queta is back and starting Friday. The rookie two-way player doesn't look as though he'll be in line for playing time Friday, as the Celtics list him out for the contest in what's likely a measure to preserve his eligibility while he approaches his limit of 50 active games at the NBA level for the season.