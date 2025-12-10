Williams (hand) is out for Boston's game Thursday against Bucks, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Williams needs to miss at least one contest due to a hairline fracture in his hand. It's unclear how much time he'll be sidelined with the injury, but it's possible the two-way player will be held out through the conclusion of the G League's Tip-Off Tournament, which concludes with the Maine Celtics' matchup Sunday against the Raptors 905.