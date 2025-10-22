Simons won't start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Simons started only one preseason game, so this shouldn't come as a surprise. The Celtics will have many different starting lineups throughout the campaign, but their Opening Night first five will be Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta. Simons is still expected to have a large role off the bench.