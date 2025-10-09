Celtics' Anfernee Simons: DNP-CD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons didn't appear in Wednesday's 121-103 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Simons, surprisingly, wasn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason opener, but it looks as though he was given the night off. His next chance to play will come Friday at Toronto.
