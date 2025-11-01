Simons chipped in 19 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over Philadelphia.

While Simons didn't deliver his most efficient performance, he led the second unit in points and finished as Boston's second-leading scorer. The 26-year-old guard continues to see significant minutes as the team's sixth man, and he's been productive from beyond the arc, shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range through six regular-season games. He's averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28.2 minutes per contest this season.