Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Drops 19 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons chipped in 19 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over Philadelphia.
While Simons didn't deliver his most efficient performance, he led the second unit in points and finished as Boston's second-leading scorer. The 26-year-old guard continues to see significant minutes as the team's sixth man, and he's been productive from beyond the arc, shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range through six regular-season games. He's averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28.2 minutes per contest this season.
