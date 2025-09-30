Simons (forearm) appears to have no limitations at training camp, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Simons missed the tail end of the 2024-25 regular season with Portland due to a forearm injury, but he looks ready to open Celtics camp with a clean bill of health. The 26-year-old sharpshooter is expected to begin the new year in a key role in Boston's backcourt, although his expiring contract will likely keep his name swirling around the rumor mill for a potential trade throughout the campaign. Following last season's All-Star break, Simons averaged 21.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes per game across 19 outings.