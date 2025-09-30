default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Simons (forearm) appears to have no limitations at training camp, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Simons missed the tail end of the 2024-25 regular season with Portland due to a forearm injury, but he looks ready to open Celtics camp with a clean bill of health. The 26-year-old sharpshooter is expected to begin the new year in a key role in Boston's backcourt, although his expiring contract will likely keep his name swirling around the rumor mill for a potential trade throughout the campaign. Following last season's All-Star break, Simons averaged 21.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes per game across 19 outings.

More News