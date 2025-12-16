Simons closed with nine points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one assist over 25 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Pistons.

Simons continues to be a non-factor for the Celtics, scoring single digits for the third time in the past four games. While he was never really looked upon as a key piece for Boston, Simons' production has fallen short of even the biggest skeptics. In 26 appearances, he is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 200 in standard formats. At this point, there is no reason to be holding him outside of deeper formats.