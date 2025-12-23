Simons closed with 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist across 17 minutes during Monday's 103-95 victory over Indiana.

Simons didn't see much action Monday, as the Celtics opted to ride Hugo Gonzalez for 37 minutes off the bench. Simons' is trending in the wrong direction, posting averages of 11.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers over his last five games while shooting 38.9 percent from the field.