Simons finished Sunday's 114-108 loss to Portland with 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 19 minutes.

Simons helped the Celtics stay in it with eight third-quarter points, but it wasn't enough to help defeat the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Simons has reached double-digit points in four of his last five games, but he's still adjusting to his bench role in Boston after being and everyday starter for Portland in the three prior seasons. Simons is averaging 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 23.5 minutes per game in his first season with the Celtics.