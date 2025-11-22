Simons notched 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-105 loss to the Nets.

Simons had been seriously struggling in his previous three games, but with Jaylen Brown getting into some early foul trouble in this one, Simons saw some extra minutes and shots falling his way. It is worth noting that the Nets are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, so it'll be interesting to see if Simons can keep it going Sunday with a tough matchup with the Magic.