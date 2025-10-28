Simons totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 122-90 win over the Pelicans.

Simons had been quiet through his first three games of the season, but he finally found his footing Monday evening with a favorable matchup against the Pelicans. However, it's worth noting that 11 of his 25 points came in the fourth quarter during garbage time, so he's not totally out of the woods yet. It'll be interesting to see what his minutes and usage look like Wednesday against the Cavs.