Simons logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three turnovers across 26 minutes of Friday's 107-105 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Simons started this game alongside Payton Pritchard with the Celtics resting all three of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser. Simons finished second on the team in shot attempts and saw plenty of usage. He projects to be the sixth man for Boston this season, and it will be interesting to see how he embraces the role -- coach Joe Mazulla is going to challenge him to become more engaged on the defensive end.