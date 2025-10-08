default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Simons isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against Memphis, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Simons' absence from the first unit comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Celtics' major offseason acquisition was a shoo-in to start at the shooting guard spot to start the campaign. Still, it's the preseason, so Wednesday's lineup is far from a guarantee to be replicated on opening night. Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Sam Houser, Chris Boucher and Xavier Tillman make up the starting five Wednesday.

More News