Simons ended Wednesday's 117-114 victory over the Pistons with five points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block across 12 minutes.

It was a night to forget for Simons, matching his season-low of 12 minutes, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past six games. Things have not gone to plan for Simons this season, averaging 13.9 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes per game through his first 18 appearances. His upside warrants a roster spot in most leagues, although for anyone not seeking points and threes, he is certainly an expendable asset.