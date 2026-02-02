Simons finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 107-79 victory over the Bucks.

The 26-year-old guard drained multiple three-pointers for the fifth straight game and scored in double digits for a sixth straight as he continues to anchor Boston's second unit. Over those six contests, Simons is averaging 16.3 points, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes.