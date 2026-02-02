Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Pops for six treys in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 107-79 victory over the Bucks.
The 26-year-old guard drained multiple three-pointers for the fifth straight game and scored in double digits for a sixth straight as he continues to anchor Boston's second unit. Over those six contests, Simons is averaging 16.3 points, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Scores 12 points on seven shots•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Paces Boston's bench in loss•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Mild effort in win•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Explodes for 39 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Tallies 16 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Strong play continues Friday•