Simons closed with 25 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and one rebound across 23 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 victory over the Magic.

Simons got off to a strong start Sunday, scoring all 25 of his points in the first half. However, the 26-year-old guard logged just nine minutes in the second half, shooting 0-for-2 from the field in those nine minutes. Still, the eighth-year pro was efficient from the field and knocked down at least five three-pointers for the second time through 11 regular-season games this year.