Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Scores 18 off bench in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Cavaliers.
Simons led all bench players in scoring and has proved to be one of Boston's primary contributors, even as he plays with the second unit. On the season, Simons is averaging 13.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks and 2.5 threes on a 40.7 percent clip.
