Simons logged 21 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes of Sunday's 138-107 preseason win over Cleveland.

Jaylen Brown (rest) and Sam Hauser (rest) moved back into the starting unit Sunday which pushed Simons to the bench, but that certainly didn't slow him down. Simons led the team in shot attempts and caught fire from beyond the arc, indicating that his role as a potential sixth man can make him quite appealing in fantasy formats.