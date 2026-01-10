Simons finished Friday's 125-117 win over Toronto with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds over 26 minutes.

Simons scored 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter of Friday's win and led the Celtics' bench in scoring. The eighth-year guard has struggled at times while adjusting to his bench role with Boston, but he's strung together some nice games as of late. He has scored at least 15 points in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.7 points on 51.4 percent shooting (including 57.4 percent from three on 7.8 3PA/G) along with 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 26.1 minutes per contest.