Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Will start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Simons will make his preseason debut with his new squad. He'll start alongside Payton Pritchard, Josh Minott, Chris Boucher and Neemias Queta to get his stint with Boston underway.
