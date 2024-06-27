The Celtics selected Watson with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Watson fit into a lot of different roles at Gonzaga during his five years with the Bulldogs, and he ended his final season with averages of 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest on 57.8 percent shooting from the floor. However, he converted just 65.3 percent of his free throw attempts and went 21-of-51 from distance, so he'll need to work on expanding his range to stay relevant at the NBA level. Considering he's joining a loaded Boston team that will be looking to repeat for another championship, Watson's playing opportunities will be scarce and he'll likely spend a lot of the season with their G League affiliate in Maine.