Baynes and the Celtics agreed to terms on a two-year, $11 million contract Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

The Celtics maintained all along that they wanted to bring Baynes back next season, and he was the first player they addressed once free agency opened at midnight Saturday. Baynes will come back to Boston on a two-year deal that includes a player option in 2019-20.

