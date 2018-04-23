Celtics' Aron Baynes: Almost double-doubles in loss Sunday
Baynes totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to the Bucks.
Baynes fell one point short of a double-double in Sunday's narrow Game 4 loss to the Bucks. Baynes was solid despite the limited run and the fact that this is not a good matchup for the large Aussie. The series moves back to Boston tied at 2-2 and Baynes will look to nullify the Bucks big-men as they push for victory.
