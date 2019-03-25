Celtics' Aron Baynes: Almost double-doubles in loss
Baynes tallied nine points, eight rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Spurs.
Baynes made his return after missing just one game with an ankle injury, slotting into the starting lineup with Al Horford (knee) unavailable. Baynes can be a solid enough points and boards streamer on those occasions he sees enough playing time. Unfortunately, that typically comes only every so often and so he is more of a deep league asset only.
