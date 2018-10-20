Baynes banged out five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one block over 15 minutes in Friday's 113-101 loss in Toronto.

That's now six three point attempts for Baynes through first two games. Baynes attempted only 21 treys last year and 28 three pointers through the first six years of his NBA career. The big Kiwi is clearly trying to add the catch-and-shoot trey to his repertoire of tough interior defense and rugged rebounding. Baynes and his teammates now head to New York to face the Knicks Saturday in the second match of back-to-back road games.