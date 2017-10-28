Celtics' Aron Baynes: Back in starting five
Baynes will start Saturday's game against the Heat.
Baynes shifted to the bench Thursday against the Bucks, but the Celtics will go back to a starting frontcourt of Baynes, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum on Saturday. As such, Daniel Thies will move back to the bench.
