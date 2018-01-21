Baynes (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Baynes is dealing with a sinus infection, but is opting to play through the ailment Sunday. That being said, coach Brad Stevens is going with his smaller starting unit, which means Marcus Morris will get the call with the top unit alongside Al Horford in the frontcourt. That sends Baynes to a bench role, though it shouldn't have a drastic impact on his overall workload considering he hasn't seen more than 20 minutes in any of his last three contests.