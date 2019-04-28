Baynes (ankle) has been cleared to return to Sunday's matchup with the Bucks.

Boston diagnosed their center with just a rolled left ankle after he fell to the floor in the third quarter. He'll be available to return to the game and there shouldn't be any concern that the injury will have a long-lasting effect unless he were to aggravate it again.

