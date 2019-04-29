Celtics' Aron Baynes: Comes off bench in Game 1 win
Baynes banged out four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one steal across nine minutes in Sunday's 112-90 Game 1 road win over the Bucks.
Baynes, who again tweaked his left ankle, played a minor role during Boston's surprising Game 1 road win. Coach Brad Stevens preferred to go small, starting Marcus Morris at the power forward spot. In post-game interviews, Baynes claimed he was ready to go back into Game 1 despite the ankle injury, per A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston. Stevens has kept his lineups close to the vest during the playoffs, though one would expect to again see Morris get the start Tuesday based on Sunday's success.
