Celtics' Aron Baynes: Coming off bench Saturday
Baynes will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
With Al Horford (knee) healthy, Baynes will return to the bench while Horford starts at center and Marcus Morris starts at power forward. Baynes is averaging 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.3 minutes.
