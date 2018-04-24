Celtics' Aron Baynes: Coming off bench Tuesday
Baynes will play a reserve role in Game 5 of the Celtics' matchup with the Bucks on Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
Baynes has started all four games this series, but after two consecutive losses Celtics have opted to switch things up a bit. They will instead go a little smaller with their first-unit by inserting Semi Ojeleye in for his first career start. Baynes has averaged 5.8 points and 7.0 rebounds across 21.9 rebounds so far this series, but he could see a slightly reduced workload in his reserve role.
