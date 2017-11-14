Celtics' Aron Baynes: Coming off bench Tuesday
Baynes will come off the bench Tuesday against the Nets, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Marcus Morris will take Baynes' place as the Celtics make the move to a smaller, more favorable lineup against the Nets. Baynes has been productive thus far while seeing about 20 minutes each game, meaning he'll likely see similar time even though he's coming off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ties career scoring in rare start•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Set to start again Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Monday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Shifting back to bench Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Back in starting five•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Provides 12 points off bench•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.