Baynes will come off the bench Tuesday against the Nets, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Marcus Morris will take Baynes' place as the Celtics make the move to a smaller, more favorable lineup against the Nets. Baynes has been productive thus far while seeing about 20 minutes each game, meaning he'll likely see similar time even though he's coming off the bench.

