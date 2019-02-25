Coach Brad Stevens said Baynes (foot) will hopefully be day-to-day starting next week.

Baynes has been sidelined since the beginning of January due to a bruised left foot, but it sounds like he's finally closing in on a return. The big man is expected to remain sidelined through the remainder of the week -- likely keeping him out for at least the next four games -- before potentially returning to the fold as early as next Tuesday (Feb. 5) against the Jazz.