Celtics' Aron Baynes: Could return next week
Coach Brad Stevens said Baynes (foot) will hopefully be day-to-day starting next week.
Baynes has been sidelined since the beginning of January due to a bruised left foot, but it sounds like he's finally closing in on a return. The big man is expected to remain sidelined through the remainder of the week -- likely keeping him out for at least the next four games -- before potentially returning to the fold as early as next Tuesday (Feb. 5) against the Jazz.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...