Celtics' Aron Baynes: Could return Sunday
Baynes (foot) could be available as early as Sunday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Baynes reportedly had a good workout Wednesday and could quite possibly return in time for Sunday's game against Houston. Regardless if he can play Sunday, it's outstanding news for the center, as he has progressed superbly without any setbacks during his rehab stint from a broken left foot.
