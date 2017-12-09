Celtics' Aron Baynes: Dealing with stomach injury, to be monitored
Baynes said he's feeling okay after getting hit in the stomach during Friday's loss to the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Baynes exited Friday's game in the third quarter after taking a knee to the stomach and never returned. Head coach Brad Stevens said the team will continue to monitor him over the next couple of days, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Pistons up in the air until closer to tipoff.
