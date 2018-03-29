Celtics' Aron Baynes: Delivers 13 and 6 in win
Baynes delivered 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 97-94 win in Utah.
Baynes was one of many solid Boston contributors during this unexpected team win in Utah, the last of a four-game road trip for the C's. The 28 minutes of run were a result of Al Horford (ankle), Marcus Morris (ankle) and Daniel Theis (knee, OFS) all being out. One must go back to December 16th to find another game where Baynes scored 13 or more points. Baynes' tough interior defense and rugged picks help Boston, but don't assist your fantasy squad. The Celtics hope to extend their five-game winning streak at home Saturday versus the East-leading Raptors.
